Tumbok Karera Tips, March 02, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Kapayapaan; TUMBOK -(6) Foolish Princess; LONGSHOT – (8) Desert Zar

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Glitter Face; TUMBOK -(3) Kid Benjie; LONGSHOT – (6) Pradera Verde

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Isla De Romero/Pangalusian Island; TUMBOK – (5) Hiway One; LONGSHOT – (1) Magic Carpet

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Nobody But You; TUMBOK – (6) Silver Valley; LONGSHOT – (4) Superior Joe

Race 5 : PATOK – (7) Her Highness; TUMBOK – (4) Plug Ceremony; LONGSHOT – (1) Guapo Face

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Underwood; TUMBOK -(6) Song Of Songs; LONGSHOT – (3) Icon

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Double Black; TUMBOK – (6) Wo Wo Duck; LONGSHOT – (8) Spring Collection

