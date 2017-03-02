Ginebra bigo makaungos sa SMB

HINARAP ng San Miguel ang matinding hamon ng Barangay Ginebra sa huling yugto upang itakas ang 99-88 panalo at kunin ang 2-1 finals lead sa game 3 ng kanilang best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup titular match Miyerkules ng gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum, Cubao, Quezon City. Bumomba ang Beermen ng 17-2 winning run sa huling limang minuto ng laban para baliktarin ang 82-86 paghahabol sa Gin Kings tungo sa tagumpay na nagsilbi rin nilang pagresbak matapos maudlot ang sana’y pag-upset sa Kings noong game 2. Muling bumida para sa defending champion San Miguel si three-time MVP Junemar Fajardo na may 17 puntos, 18 rebounds, at tig-tatlong assists at blocks habang nagtala si Chris Ross ng game-high 24 puntos kasama ang walong assists. Si Alex Cabagnot at Marcio Lassiter ay may 20 puntos at 16 puntos ayon sa pagkakasunod. Nanguna naman para sa Ginebra si LA Tenorio na tumipa ng 16 puntos subalit apat na puntos lamang ang ginawa sa second half. Nagtulong naman sa pinagsamang 34 puntos ang apat pang starters ng Ginebra na sina Sol Mercado, Joe Devance, Scottie Thompson at Kevin Ferrer. Gaganapin ang game 4 sa Biyernes sa Big Dome pa rin kung saan tangka ng Beermen na mas lumapit sa kampeonato habang pipilitin ng Kings na itabla ang serye.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.