PSC-POC Task Force inilabas ang criteria para sa Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games

INIHAYAG ng magkasalong Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Task Force ang susundin nitong criteria at plano para sa paglahok ng pambansang delegasyon sa 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) na gagawin Setyembre 16 hanggang 27 sa Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Mismong sina AIMAG chef de mission Rep. Monsour Del Rosario at deputy chef de mission Raymond Lee Reyes Lunes ang nagpahayag sa susundin nitong criteria kasama sina PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez at Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) director Marc Velasco.

Sinabi nina Del Rosario at Reyes na nakatakda rin makipag-usap ang pinamumunuan nitong Task Force AIMAG sa lahat ng mga kasaling national sports association upang maipaliwanag ang napagkasunduang criteria pati na rin ang nais nitong mga plano at paghahanda sa paglahok sa torneo.

“We will start coordinating to all NSA concerned this week, Wednesday and Thursday sa Rizal Memorial and then Friday sa Ultra from 9 a.m.,” sabi ni Reyes ukol sa pulong ngayong Marso 1 hanggang 3.

Una sa listahan ng Task Force AIMAG ang athletics, chess, track cycling, lawn tennis, muay, jiujitsu at weightlifting habang sa ikalawang araw ang taekwondo, billiards, football, sambo, kurash, kickboxing at wrestling. Ikatlo ang swimming, bowling, dancesports, basketball at futsal.

Pagbabasehan naman sa pagpili ng atleta ang criteria una ang mga results of immediate past Games (International), ikalawa ang World level/Olympic medalist/qualifier, ikatlo ang Asian level events at ikaapat ang naging SEA Games medalist and SEA Games level events.

Bawat NSA ay hihingan din ng Task Force AIMAG ng kani-kanilang “analysis of possible competitors (Asian level)” at ang kanilang “Goal for Asian Indoor Games/Asian Martial Arts Games (number and type of medal).”

Kasama pa sa kinakailangan na ipasa ng mga NSAs ang nais nitong isagawang training program.

“The other criteria are that of the measurable sports with their qualifying events while for the team events is a case-to-case basis,” sabi pa ni Reyes.

Lahat ng 45 miyembrong bansa ng Olympic Council of Asia ay inimbitahan na lumahok sa torneo na sa unang pagkakataon ay sasalihan na rin ng 17 Oceania National Olympic Committees na bibigyan ng karapatan na full participation at magbibigay karapatan dito sa pagwawagi sa mga medalya.