Julia hindi nagseselos sa umiinit na Coco-Yassi loveteam

TUWANG-TUWA sina Yassi Pressman at Coco Martin sa mainit na pagtanggap ng madlang pipol sa tambalan nila sa action-drama series na FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. Kahit nga ang rumored girlfriend ni Coco na si Julia Montes ay bilib sa CocoYas tandem. Malakas daw ang chemistry ng dalawa on screen. “Nakita ko nga yung interview na ‘yan. Nakakatuwa kung sinabi niya na bagay, nakakatuwa kung iniisip niya na maganda yung chemistry kasi yun naman talaga ang gusto naming ipakita sa show. “Talagang sinusubukan naming mag-work together, mag-usap off cam, para pagdating namin sa eksena madali na lang kasi yung chemistry at saka yung friendship, comfortable na kami sa isa’t isa,” sey ni Yassi sa isang panayam. Sa katunayan, kahit ang ibang fan groups ni Coco at ng mga dati niyang ka-loveteam tulad nina Julia at Maja Salvador ay suportado si Yassi. “Oo marami—mga CocoJam, CocoJul—thankful naman ako sa mga nagre-retweet, nagsu-support. Mayroon na rin CocoYas,” sey pa ni Yassi.

