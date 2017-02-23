Denise, Carmi nakita pa ang mga namatay na estudyante bago naaksidente sa Tanay

NAGPAHAYAG ng kalungkutan sina Denise Laurel at Carmi Martin na parehong napapanood sa seryeng The Better Half sa pagkamatay ng 14 estudyante sa naganap na aksidente noong Lunes sa Tanay, Rizal.

Ang mga biktima ay dadalo sana sa National Service Training Program (NSTP) na parte ng kanilang kurikulum.

Base sa Instagram posts ng dalawang aktres, nadaanan sila ng nasabing bus lulan ang mga estudyante habang nagte-taping sila sa gilid ng kalsada para sa The Better Half.

Post ni Denise, “I saw the kids in the bus accident before it happened they yelled and said hi to me while I was taping on the side of the road for the better half and I waved back.

“I’m praying for all of em. I was so shocked to see all the ambulances passing by. let’s pray for all of them.”

Sabi naman ni Carmi sa kanyang IG account, “I saw these kids before they died….I was in Tanay this morning shooting for Better Half and this blue bus passed by with kids sooo happy for their field trip.

They even shouted Carmi…then minutes later…14 of them were killed by an accident.”

Hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin maka-move on ang mga netizens at ilang showbiz personalities sa nangyaring aksidente. Nag-alay pa ng dasal ang ilan sa kanila para sa ikatatahimik ng kaluluwa ng mga biktima.