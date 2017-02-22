Maey Bautista tuloy ang paghataw ng career sa GMA; may ibabandera sa ‘Tunay Na Buhay’ Bandera

TONIGHT makikipagkulitan si Rhea Santos sa Kapuso comedienne na si Maey Bautista sa isa na namang inspiring episode ng Tunay Na Buhay. Dating nagtatrabaho si Maey sa likod ng camera hanggang sa sumali siya sa reality show na Survivor noong 2008. Nang manalo, tuluyan na nga niyang pinasok ang showbiz. Dahil sa angking galing sa pagpapatawa, mula noo’y naging suki na siya sa iba’t ibang mga palabas sa telebisyon. At in fairness, hanggang ngayon ay talagang humahataw pa rin ang career niya sa GMA. Pero sino nga ba si Maey Bautista? Anu-ano pa ang mga hamon ng buhay na hinarap at napagtagumpayan niya bago niya narating ang tagumpay sa mundo ng entertainment? Abangan ‘yan sa Tunay Na Buhay ngayong gabi pagkatapos ng Saksi sa GMA 7.

