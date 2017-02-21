Ooops, rape kasama pala sa paparusahan ng kamatayan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isinama na ng House majority bloc ang kasong rape sa mga kaso na maaaring gawaran ng parusang kamatayan kapag naibalik ito.

Sa inilabas na pahayag na pirmado ni House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas, nilinaw na apat at hindi lamang ang tatlong kaso na papatawan ng death penalty.

Bukod sa rape, kasama rito ang plunder, treason, at drug-related cases.

“This clarification is being issued due to my earlier statement that the reimposition of the death penalty will be reimposed to there crimes only,” ani Farinas.

Nagpulong ang mga miyembro ng majority bloc at napagdesisyunan na paagahin ang botohan sa panukala.

Sa halip na sa Marso, gagawin ang botohan sa ikalawang pagbasa ng panukala sa Pebrero 28.

Kahapon ay itinuloy ang pagtalakay sa plenaryo ng Kamara.

