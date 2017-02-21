Reporter ng PDI at Andanar nagsagutan sa isang press conference

NAGKAINITAN ang isang reporter ng Philippine Daily Inquirer at Communications Secretary Martin Andanar kaugnay ng naging pahayag ng huli hinggil sa umano’y destabilisasyon laban kay Pangulong Duterte.

Sa isang press briefing sa Malacanang, tinanong ng reporter na si Marlon Ramos si Andanar kung ano ang naging basehan niya sa ulat hinggil sa destabilisasyon.

“..You keep on harping on na there’s a plot to unseat the very popular President Duterte, when in fact Secretary Jun Esperon and SND, Secretary Lorenzana, already shut down those allegations. Ano po ‘yung basis when the two of the highest security officials of the government are saying na hindi totoo, walang ganyan?” tanong ni Ramos kay Andanar.

Sumagot naman si Andanar kay Ramos na halatang iritable na.

“Hindi, huwag mo kami pagsabungin, Marlon. Huwag mo sabihin because, again, you will write something and you’ll say, ganito sabi ni Andanar. Walang ganon,” ayon pa kay Andanr.

Sumagot naman si Ramos at itinangging pinagsasabong niya ang mga opisyal

“Yeah, sir. Hindi ko kayo pinagsasabong, sir. I’m just asking for clarification because —,” sagot ni Ramos.

Muli namang sumagot si Andanar sa kanya.

“Eh that’s, that’s… Iyon ang, iyon ang parang lumalabas, Marlon, eh,” ayon pa kay Andanar.

“Sa perception ninyo, sir?,” tanong uli ni Ramos.

“Walang ganyanan,” muling sagot ni Andanar.

“Wala. ‘Di naman po. Hindi ganun,” giit ni Ramos.

“Walang ganyan,” sabi pa ni Andanar.

“Galing din kayo sa media, alam ninyo rin po ‘yon,” sagot ni Ramos.

Rumesbak naman si Andanar kay Ramos.

“Alam ko naman ‘yon. Let me ask you, are you fair to everything that you write?” tanong ni Adanar kay Ramos.

“Yes,” tugon naman ni Ramos.

“How about your posts on — on social media?” muling tanong ni Andanar.

“Eh that’s my personal,” giit naman Ramos.

“Exactly. But as a… As a reporter, as a reporter, you were an ambassador of your newspaper,” banat ni Andanar.