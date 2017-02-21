‘Mas masahol pa ang ginagawa noon ni Mocha kesa sa serye ng ABS!’

NAKAKATAWA itong si Mocha Uson.

She has not faltered in regaling us with her crusades.

This time, she has picked up an anti-obscenity advocacy at tarang siya nang tarang sa social media bilang board member ng MTRCB.

She was ranting against two shows of one network at mukhang nalaswaan siya sa mga eksena.

First was a scene in The Better Half and then in Ipaglaban Mo. Para sa kanya, objectionable ang kanyang napanood.

Nakakatawa itong si Mocha, ha. First, ABS-CBN is known far and wide as a decent network. Hindi sila gagawa ng kalaswaan on national TV. Second, the performers are not bold stars or sexy stars. Hindi idinagdag ang mga eksena to titillate the televiewers.

What’s kind riveting ay ang biglang pagbabago ni Mocha. Nakalimutan yata niya na mas masahol pa ang pinaggagawa niya kaysa sa ini-object niyang mga eksena.

Go browse the internet Mocha and tell us what’s could be more obscene with what you did in the past. Manalamin ka, Mocha, and tell us straight in our face that you were not obscene in the past.

If you want obscenity addressed, why don’t you call the attention of sexy men’s magazines na ang mga babaeng cover ay halos nakahubad na? Why protest on scenes in a TV show which do not dwell naman on obscenity?

Mocha, you were ranting against something you were guilty of in the past. Mirror, please!!!