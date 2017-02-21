Pia Guanio kumpirmadong buntis sa 2nd baby By Ervin Santiago Bandera

KUMPIRMADONG buntis na ang TV host at Eat Bulaga Dabarkads na si Pia Guanio sa ikalawang anak nila ng asawang si Steve Mago. Noong nakaraang buwan ay palaging binibiro ng kanyang mga kasamahan sa Eat Bulaga si Pia tungkol sa pagdadalang-tao nito pero hindi pa ito kinukumpirma ng TV host. Kahapon, ibinalita ni Pia ang good news sa kanyang social media followers, totoong pregnant na uli siya sa second baby nila ni Steve. Nag-post ang Eat Bulaga host sa kanyang Instagram account ng sonogram ng kanyang ipinagbubuntis. Nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “Thank you Lord for being so gracious to us!!” Siyempre, tuwang-tuwa ang mga tagasuporta ni Pia sa nasabing balita. Nag-wish pa nga ang ilang netizens na sana raw ay lalaki naman ang sumunod na maging anak nina Pia at Steve para may baby brother na ang panganay nilang si Scarlet Jenine na limang taon na ngayon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.