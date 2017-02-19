Mocha magre-resign bilang board member ng MTRCB; 2 panghapong programa ng ABS-CBN inireklamo

Ayon kay Mocha, “Kahit anong gawin ko na magkaroon ng pagbabago sa MTRCB at sa mga palabas na programa, wala ring mangyayari, iisa lang ako sa board members.
“Trenta ang board members, ang iba pa roon ay mga nakaupo na rati pa sa rating administrasyon at may mga nakasanayan na po silang ginagawa roon. May mga iba roon na hindi sang-ayon sa pagbabago.”
“Kaya bakit pa tayo nasa MTRCB ngayon? Bakit pa? Ano pang silbi natin sa MTRCB kung wala ring pagbabago…na patuloy pa rin ang kalaswaan, violence, kung hindi rin pala susunod ang mga pamunuan, ang mga board member sa direksiyon ng ating bana na magkaroon ng pagbabago.
“Sayang lang din ang mga tax na ibinabayad sa amin kung nakalulusot din ang mga malalaswang eksena na ipinagmamalaki pa ng mga TV network. Ngayon kung ayaw nila sa pagbabagong ito dahil sa may mga taong ayaw ng pagbabago, magre-resign po tayo, but I will still help and serve our country voluntarily.
“I will bring this up to the chairman (bagong MTRCB Chair Rachel Arenas) on Monday kung ano ang magiging feedback,” sabi pa niya sa nasabing video.
