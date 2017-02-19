Mocha magre-resign bilang board member ng MTRCB; 2 panghapong programa ng ABS-CBN inireklamo

MAGRE-RESIGN na raw ang sexy singer na si Mocha Uson bilang Board Member ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). Nag-post siya ng video sa kanyang blog kamakailan kung saan mapapanood ang mga hinaing niya tungkol sa ahensya.

Inirereklamo ni Mocha ang mga programang The Better Half ng ABS-CBN starring Shaina Magdayao, JC De Vera, Denise Laurel at Carlo Aquino (pagkatapos ng It’s Showtime) at Ipaglaban Mo na napapanood tuwing Sabado ng hapon. Ito raw yung rape scene sa Ipaglaban Mo at ang haba ng halikan at nakapatong na babae sa lalaki sa The Better Half.

Gusto ring ipatanggal ni Mocha ang SPG o Strong Parental Guidance rating sa MTRCB dahil inaabuso na raw ito ng TV networks, ito raw ang dahilan kung bakit naipapalabas pa rin ang mga teleserye o drama series na maituturing na soft porn na pangunahing problema raw sa mundo ng telebisyon.

Ayon kay Mocha, “Kahit anong gawin ko na magkaroon ng pagbabago sa MTRCB at sa mga palabas na programa, wala ring mangyayari, iisa lang ako sa board members.

“Trenta ang board members, ang iba pa roon ay mga nakaupo na rati pa sa rating administrasyon at may mga nakasanayan na po silang ginagawa roon. May mga iba roon na hindi sang-ayon sa pagbabago.”

“Kaya bakit pa tayo nasa MTRCB ngayon? Bakit pa? Ano pang silbi natin sa MTRCB kung wala ring pagbabago…na patuloy pa rin ang kalaswaan, violence, kung hindi rin pala susunod ang mga pamunuan, ang mga board member sa direksiyon ng ating bana na magkaroon ng pagbabago.

“Sayang lang din ang mga tax na ibinabayad sa amin kung nakalulusot din ang mga malalaswang eksena na ipinagmamalaki pa ng mga TV network. Ngayon kung ayaw nila sa pagbabagong ito dahil sa may mga taong ayaw ng pagbabago, magre-resign po tayo, but I will still help and serve our country voluntarily.

“I will bring this up to the chairman (bagong MTRCB Chair Rachel Arenas) on Monday kung ano ang magiging feedback,” sabi pa niya sa nasabing video.