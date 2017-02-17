Pamilya ni Daniel niresbakan ang kakampi ni Erich, tuloy ang laban

JUN Sunga, the bayaw of Daniel Matsunaga has joined the fray.

He defended his wife Vanessa from the basher who called her wife a disgrace.

“Calling my wife a disgrace? Easy to say when your identity is hidden. We were dragged in to the issue because of the speculations. Speculations that are disrespectful to the hard work of my parents in law.

I’m proud that my wife spoke. She has every right to defend her family,” sagot ni Jun.

May kinalaman ito sa money issue which Vanessa wished na sinagot ni Erich Gonzales as the cause of his brother’s break-up with the actress. Actually, nagbanta si Erich ng isang tell-all interview

May nag-react in Jun’s favor sa isang online portal and said, “People really don’t get it. The family isn’t after Erich or ganging up on her. They were defending the family against all of you rude people and bashers. Wouldn’t you do the same too if your Mom, or the whole family were to be treated like that.

“People are harsh, seriously. They creep on to their social media accounts and just throw mean accusations to them. I don’t see anything wrong with what Vanessa tried to ask from Erich, she appealed to her to clarify the money issue, so people will leave her family out of it. That was not pakikisawsaw. The family was dragged into it.

“She didn’t ask for Erich to spill everything? Do you remember that Erich, answered the 3rd party issue with a no, and then left the money issue hanging, so people were so quick to speculate and throw accusations to the Matsunagas. Can’t blame the family if they will do their best to defend it.”