P30M ransom o German pupugutan By Bella Cariaso Bandera

NANINDIGAN kahapon ang Palasyo sa no-ransom policy nito sa gitna banta ng Abu Sayyaf na pupugutan ang bihag na German national sakaling hindi magbigay ang gobyerno ng hinihinging P30 milyong ransom. Gayunman, tiniyak ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na ginagawa ng gobyerno ang lahat para maisalba ang buhay ng German na si Jurgen Kantner.

“The government stands firm on our no-ransom policy. The AFP has been directed to continue and intensify its military operations,” ani Abella.

“(But) the government will continue its efforts to safely rescue all hostages held by these terrorists. It is also working closely with the concerned local governments as well as other sectors to facilitate the safe rescue of Mr. Jurgen Kantner.”

Sa isang video, makikitang nagmamakaawa si Katner na ikonsidera ng gobyerno ang posisyon laban sa pagbabayad ng ransom. Ito ay matapos mag-isyu ng utimatum ang Abu Sayyaf na pupugutan ang Aleman sa Pebrero 26.

