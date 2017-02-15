Piolo, John lloyd, Bea, Angelica, Jericho, Jodi loyal sa Star Magic



SA thanksgiving presscon ng Star Magic noong Linggo ay tinanong ang mga pioneer na sina Piolo Pascual, Angelica Panganiban, Jodi Sta. Maria, Jericho Rosales, John Lloyd Cruz at Bea Alonzo kung bakit nanatili silang Kapamilya at hindi iniiwan ang talent management na pinamamahalaan nina Johnny Manahan at Mariole Alberto.

Naunang sumagot si Angelica bilang pinakamatagal na talent ng Star Magic (Talent Center pa noon), “Wala naman pong choice. Ha-hahaha! Parang Star Magic lang ‘yung alam ko. Never talagang pumasok sa isip ko na maghanap ng ibang magma-manage ng career ko.

“Siguro malalim na ‘yung tiwalang nabuo ko sa Star Magic kina Mr. M at tita Mariole para mag-invest ulit ako sa bagong tao. So, I think sobrang lalim na nu’ng relationship. So kung mawawala sila ima-manage ko na lang ang sarili ko,” ani Angelica.

Sabi naman ni Jodi, “Siguro po dahil walang rason (lumipat) kasi wala rin namang nag-offer. Ha-hahaha! Seriously po, wala naman akong reason to leave, ganu’n lang kasimple ‘yun. And panatag ako sa alagang ibinibigay sa akin ng Star Magic.

Para kay John Lloyd, “Hindi na pinag-uusapan ‘yan. That’s out of the question, you’re with the best talent firm in the country, so hindi mo na iisiping pumunta sa second best?

Say naman ni Bea, “‘Yung mga handlers namin, akala n’yo madali lang ginagawa nila, pero sobrang hirap. May mga pagkakataong sarili nilang pamilya nakakalimutan nila dahil lang sa pag-aalaga sa amin, kaya isa iyon sa dahilan sa malaking rason kung bakit nandito pa rin kami.”

Ayon naman kay Piolo, “Since I started my career with ABS-CBN, I’m gonna end with them as well, parang I’d rather retire or leave. This has always been my choice. If not for ABS or Star Magic, Mr. M, Tita Mariole, all of them, our bosses tita Malou (Santos), sir Carlo (Katigbak), EL, Ma’m Charo (Santos), all of them, ‘yung collaborative effort na ibinibigay ng lahat, ‘yun po ‘yun.”

Samantala, alam naman ng lahat na nawala pansamantala si Jericho sa Star Magic at ang dahilan niya, “Iba naman kasi ‘yung case ko kasi alam naman ng lahat na rebelde ako rati, di ba?

“It’s not the people I’ve work with, it’s the journey that I took so, I’m very happy with my decisions and kung sinuman ‘yung mga naka-trabaho ko rati, really added to my life, wisdom, directions etcetera.

“Point is, I started with Star Magic (Star Circle batch 4), this is a healthy happy loving family and you always go back to family, di ba? But along the way, you discovered people na puwede mo rin maging Kapamilya, ‘yun naman ang point ng life, it doesn’t have blood related all the time, so this is my family,” sabi ni Echo.

Bagama’t may mga edad na ang mga nabanggit ay masasabing nasa tuktok pa rin sila ng kanilang respective careers dahil kasama pa rin sila sa top list ng advertisers bilang effective endorsers, blockbuster din ang mga pelikula nila at pawang mga rater pagdating naman sa TV projects.

Kaya wala talagang rason para lisanin nila ang ABS-CBN o Star Magic dahil naaalagaan naman sila nang husto at nabibigyan sila ng magagandang proyekto.

Speaking of Star Magic calendar for 2017, halos lahat ng artista nila ay may mga project tulad ni Zanjoe Marudo (wala sa presscon) na may seryeng My Dear Heart; Bea sa A Love To Last; Wildflower kay Maja Salvador kasama sina Joseph Marco at Vin Abrenica; The Better Half naman nina Shaina Magdayao, JC de Vera, Carlo Aquino at Denise Laurel.

Sina Liza Soberano at Enrique Gil naman ay mapapanood ngayong Peb. 15 sa pelikulang “My Ex And Whys” kasabay din ng pelikulang “I’m Drunk I Love You” nina Paulo Avelino at Maja Salvador produced ng TBA (Tuko Films/Buchi Boy Productions at Artikulo Uno Productions).

Sa Abril na mapapanood ang much-awaited movie nina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla, ang “Can’t Help Falling In Love” kasama si Matteo Guidicelli, pati na rin ang bago nilang teleserye na La Luna Sangre.

Hataw pa rin ngayong Pebrero sina KZ Tandingan, Angeline Quinto, Kyla at Yeng Constantino bilang bahagi ng Star Magic tour simula sa Peb. 17 sa Alex Theater, Los Angeles; Peb. 18 sa Pechanga Casino, San Diego at Peb. 19 sa Pittsburg High School, San Francisco.

Bukas, ang iba pang mga proyektong pagkakabisihan ng iba pang Star Magic talents ngayong 2017.