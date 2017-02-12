Aiko bawal makipag-usap kay Jomari: Ayaw sa akin ng dyowa niya! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

DAHIL ibinunyag ni Aiko Melendez sa ilang reporter pagkatapos ng press conference ng seryeng Wildflower, na may non-showbiz girlfriend si Jomari Yllana kaya burado na ang tsikang may relasyon ang aktor kay Jean Garcia. Sa katunayan ay hindi nag-uusap ngayon sina Jom at Aiko dahil pinagbawalan sila ng kasalukuyang karelasyon ng tatay ng anak niyang si Andrei. Sa panayam ng Tonight With Boy Abunda kay Aiko, sinabi nitong, “Ayaw sa akin ng girlfriend niya!” Tila hindi nagustuhan ng current GF ni Jomari ang tawagan nilang “Papa” at “Mama.” Nakakatawa naman ang girlfriend ni Jom, halatang insecure kay Aiko na super sexy na ngayon sa waistline nitong 26 inches. Magselos siya kung nilalandi ni Aiko ang dating asawa. Saksi rin kami na wala ng pag-asang magbalikan ang dalawa dahil mas okay daw sila bilang magkaibigan maski na anong tukso pa namin. Baka hindi lang kilala ng bagong GF ni Jomari si Aiko kaya selos to the max siya. Hay naku, baliktarin man ang lahat, ang aktor pa rin ang ama ng anak nila. Hmmmm, hindi kaya lalabas ang pagka-wildflower dito ni Aiko? Ha-hahaha! Anyway, sa darating na Araw ng mga Puso ay mga anak na sina Andrei at Martha ang kasama ni Aiko dahil nga wala naman siyang boyfriend at hindi rin totoong engaged na siya. “Na-hack ‘yung account ko kaya nga pinaayos ko agad. Ang daming nag-text sa akin, isa na si Ai Ai (delas Alas) at kino-congratulate ako, sabi ko, ‘bakit n’yo ako kino-congratulate?’ Kasi sabi niya, ‘it’s a tie tayo.’ “Huh! Anong ginawa ko na naman? Sabi niya, ‘Ikakasal na raw ako.’ Hindi po totoo ‘yan, hindi ako engaged,” kuwento ng aktres. Samantala, si Aiko ang magiging major kontrabida sa buhay ni Maja Salvador sa Wildflower na mapapanood na bukas, Peb. 13 mula sa direksyon nina Onat Diaz, Raymond Ocampo at Cathy Camarillo.

