Coco pinaligaya ang mga lolo at lola na adik sa ‘Ang Probinsyano'; nag-share ng blessing

SOBRANG napasaya ng Teleserye King na si Coco Martin ang mga lolo at lola sa Grace Foundation sa likod ng SM North Edsa noong Biyernes ng umaga. Hindi makapaniwala ang mga kababayan nating senior citizen na nakita nila nang personal ang bida ng seryeng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. Yes bossing Ervin, avid viewer ng Ang Probinsyano ang mga lolo at lola kaya nang makita nila si Coco ay talagang tuwang-tuwa sila at ‘yung iba ay napayakap pa nang husto sa aktor. Malapit sa matatanda si Coco lalo na sa mga lola dahil laking-lola rin siya. At bilang pasasalamat ng aktor sa mga ito ay personal siyang bumisita sa Grace Foundation para pasayahin ang mga ito. No wonder, walang tigil ang dating ng biyaya kay Coco dahil marunong siyang mag-share ng blessings at walang pinipiling antas sa buhay. Samantala, patuloy pa ring umaarangkada sa ratings game ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano at mukhang ilang araw na lang ay mapapanood na ang pinakahihintay na pagtutuos nina Cardo Dalisay (Coco) at Joaquin Tuazon (Arjo Atayde).

