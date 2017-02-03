Liza sa tunay na relasyon nila ni Enrique: We complete each other, he’s my special someone!

SOBRANG nag-enjoy ang entertainment press sa ginanap na presscon ng pelikulang “My Ex And Whys” nina Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano – indirect nilang inaming sila na.

Ibinuking kasi ni direk Cathy Molina sa press kung gaano ka-close ang LizQuen sa set ng “My Ex And Whys.

“Cat and dog sila sa set hindi sila nag-aaway. Like for example, may tinatanong ka (kay Enrique), tapos may dumadaldal sa kabila, si Liza ‘yun, mamaya sila na nag-aaway. O, kaya may sasabihin si Liza, si Enrique naman ‘yung (nakikialam).

“Sa sobrang close po nila, napapakialaman nila ang isa’t isa hanggang sa maliliit na bagay.

“Minsan po talagang nagalit ako dito (sabay baling kay Quen), napagalitan ko si Liza sa isang acting-acting, ‘Ang pangit!’ sabi ko. Sabi ba naman niya (Quen), may lapel ha, ‘it was good, it was good!’ Sabi ko tuloy sa kanya, ‘Direktor ka ba?’

“Sa kagustuhan niyang (Quen) huwag masaktan si Liza, ginaganu’n niya, e, naka-lapel, naririnig ko. E pinagagalitan ko si Liza para galingan niya (ang acting), may kumokontra sa gilid.

“Dito ginawa na naman niya ‘yan, may sinabi ako kay Liza na ganito, tapos iba, sabi sa akin (Liza), ‘Sabi po kasi ni Quen.’ Kaya sabi ko, direktor ka (Quen)? Ganu’n po sila kahit sa pagkain, tapos nag-aayusan din sila ng buhok. Cute sila in that way,” tawa nang tawang kuwento ni direk Cathy.

Kaya ang follow-up question ay ano na ba talaga ang real score sa pagitan ng dalawa? “In denial! Ha-hahaha! Masaya po kami. Secret lovers! Ha-hahaha! Joke lang, joke lang po!”

Dagdag paliwanag ng aktor, “Para sa akin walang label for that. Kung hindi pa ready for that, e, di irespeto. It’s not the label that matters, it’s how you treat each other.”

So, hindi pa handa si Liza na i-commit ang sarili kay Quen? “Hindi po, si Quen po ang hindi ready! Ha-hahaha! Joke lang po. Hindi ko idini-deny si Quen ha! It’s complicated.”

Sino si Quen sa buhay ni Liza? “Quen is my special someone, he’s very special to me!” diretsong sagot ng dalaga.

Inamin din ni Enrique na “other half” na ang tawag niya kay Liza at ang paliwanag dito ng dalaga, “Kasi po we complete each other. Kasi po napag-aralan po namin before na we saw this article say na ‘yung heart, kasi di ba ang shape of our heart is hindi siya ganyan (muwestrang hati ang puso), pero pag two hearts idinikit mo, ganu’n po ang shape (buong puso), and apparently God made it that way to find your other half. Kaya naniniwala po kami.”

Samantala, linya pala ni direk Cathy ang dialogue ni Liza na, “Pangit ba ako? Kapalit-palit ba ako?” na naging viral na nga sa internet.

“I was surprised po, hindi ko naisip na magiging viral na line ‘yun actually, pero nakakatuwa kasi when people watch that scene, I’m sure lahat sila makaka-relate because if you’re gonna get hurt in that certain way, mapapatanong ka talaga, eh, bakit pangit ba ako? Kapalit-palit ba ako?”

Paniniwala naman ni Quen, “Doon na kasi lumalabas ang insecurities ng tao kapag pinagpapalit sa iba.

Ang mga Pinoy mahilig pa naman sa hugot lines kaya siguro naging viral ‘yun.”

Hirit naman ni Liza, “But to be honest, when a girl gets hurt that bad, that’s how they feel, di ba direk (Cathy)?”

Nabanggit din ng batang aktres na sobrang pressured siya nu’ng ialok sa kanya ang “My Ex And Whys” maski na kumita ang naunang pelikula nila ni Quen na “Just The Way You Are” at “Everyday I Love You”, lalo na nu’ng nalamang si Direk Cathy na kilalang blockbuster lahat ng pelikulang ginawa niya.

“To be honest, hindi ko alam but until now, I still feel pressured when they (Star Cinema) gave the movie to us, I was really pressured especially knowing with be direk Cathy, ‘coz when everybody knows that it’s a direk Cathy Garcia film, blockbuster hit agad.

“Sobrang nakakakilig and I don’t know if I would be able to deliver what they expect, but all I can say is I hope that they will enjoy the movie and that they can feel the realness of everything and see the effort that we put into creating the film,” pahayag pa ng dalaga.

Mapapanood na ang “My Ex And Whys” sa Peb. 15 handog ng Star Cinema. Kasama rin sa pelikula sina Ryan Bang, Dominique Roque, Joross Gamboa, Neil Coleta, Karen delos Reyes, Cai Cortez, Arlene Muhlach at Ara Mina.