Dayanara Torres miss na miss ang lumpia, sinigang na baboy

BUKOD kay Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen, magiging judge din si Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres sa grand coronation night ng Miss Universe 2016 na gaganapin dito sa Pilipinas sa Jan. 30.

Matapos ang ilang taon, bumalik sa bansa si Dayanara hindi lang para mag-judge sa Miss U kundi para bisitahin din ang kanyang mga kaibigan dito na matagal na niyang hindi nakikita. Balak din niyang mag-stay nang medyo matagal sa Pinas.

“I love my years here. I was so young when I finished my pageant and I was so eager to do a lot of things. I was just so thankful and grateful that I was in the Philippines, a country which embraced me completely and opened their hearts, their arms, their homes. Just amazingly beautiful memories,” sey ng beauty queen sa panayam ng ABS-CBN.

Uupong judge si Dayanara sa preliminary competition atsa coronation night sa Lunes, “It’s great to be a judge. This is my third time actually being a judge. It’s fun. It’s definitely less nerve-wracking because you’re not the one standing on stage. You’re only judging. But hopefully, we’ll find the perfect girl for the job.”

Ano naman ang nami-miss niya sa Pilipinas? “I miss ASAP, lumpia, sinigang na baboy. But working at ASAP, I learned so much,” sey pa ni Dayanara na unang tumuntong sa bansa noong 1994 to crown her successor sa Miss U kung saan nanalo si Miss India Sushmita Sen. Ang representative natin that year ay si Charlene Gonzales. Gumawa rin siya ng ilang pelikula rito kung saan nakatambal niya sina Aga Muhlach at Cesar Montano.