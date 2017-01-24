Iza Calzado kinopya ang itsura ni Imelda Marcos; inaway ng bashers



IZA Calzado attended a party for Tim Yap, but she earned the collective ire of the public when she posted photos of her dressed ala-Imelda Marcos who was once described by TIME magazine as “a social climber to a pine tree proportion”.

“Decided to channel my inner Imelda Marcos for the party since I love shoes and I love wearing the terno just like Madame Imelda!”

“Imelda Marcos…I hope I get to play her for a film one day. What an interesting character study she would be!”

‘Yan ang magkasunod na message ni Iza which INFURIATED netizens.

“I never stated that I idolize Imelda. I clearly stated that I channeled a part of her, which I resonate with, love for shoes and terno,” esplika ng star ng A Love That Last.

“Ano ba ang pinambayad ni Imelda para sa mga excesses niya aber? Pera ng bayan! The personal is political.”

“Which pair of shoes did you resonate with? Five figures or six? Which terno? The one paid for by innocent lives?”

“I posted that without malice or any intention of hurting the victims of Martial Law. No political agenda. I stay away from political posts.”

“Nakakalungkot that in today’s society, people have become so divided, politically, that they’ve become so opinionated and sensitive.”

“Yes, we must never forget our history but we should also live in the present and look towards a bright future. A unified future.”

“Kung may nasaktan man ako, patawad. Again, my intention was never to hurt or offend you. This will be my last tweet about this. Peace.”

‘Yan ang sagot ni Iza sa issue.

“Hayaan mo na yang mga hater sis @MissIzaCalzado! At the end of the day, maganda at happy ka. hayaan mo silang ma stress sayo,” say ng isang kampi kay Iza.

Nag-second the motion naman ang isa pang fan and said, “Oo nga ate marami nag react. Di siguro Nila gets. Hayaan mo nlng sila ate. Basta Kmi Mahal na Mahal na Mahal ka nmin.”