Claudine inupakan uli si Raymart; nakakaumay na ang kadaldalan By Jun Nardo Bandera

WOW, sosyal na ang tawag ni Claudine Barretto sa ex-husband na si Raymart Santiago – “deadbeat dad”! Pinagandang salita na ang kahulugan ay iresponsableng ama, huh! Nag-ugat na naman ang bagong galit ni Clau kay Raymart nang maospital ang anak nilang si Santino. Nanawagan ng dasal ang aktres sa followers niya para sa mabilis na paggaling ng anak. Galit na ang kasunod na post ni Claudine sa Instagram account niya dahil hindi nakadalaw si Raymart sa kanilang anak habang nasa ospital. Sa hashtag ng caption niya inilagay ang #deadbeatdad. Bago ang deadbeat dad, nakaalitan naman ni Claudine ang pamangkin ni Raymart sa kuya niyang si Randy Santiago. Wala pa ngang closure ito, heto na naman ang bagong arya ng aktres. Gaya ng dati, dedma na lang si Raymart sa patutsada ng nakahiwalay na asawa. Less talk, less mistake nga naman. Pasasaan ba’t tatahimik din naman si Claudine, huh! Nakakaumay na nga lang kung minsan!

