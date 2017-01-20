Sarah mahigit 30 na ang endorsement; sagaran na ang trabaho ngayong 2017 By Ervin Santiago Bandera

REUNION movie with John Lloyd Cruz, bonggang concert sa November, new album at The Voice Teens. Balik nga sa dating gawi ang Pop Royalty na si Sarah Geronimo sa pagpasok ng 2017 ayon sa manager niyang si Vic del Rosario. “Naka-recharge na siya, enjoy na uli siyang magtrabaho,” sabi ni Boss Vic. Pinayagan kasi niyang magbakasyon ang alaga ng dalawang buwan last year, “Nag-enjoy siya sa bakasyon. Nakapahinga,” dagdag ni Boss Vic. “Since 2003 puro trabaho ang ginawa ni Sarah. Kaya tama lang na nagbakasyon siya “Active na siya uli. Alam na niya ang direction niya,” dagdag pa ni Mr. Del Rosario na kinasanayang tawaging Boss Vic ng mga taga-showbiz. “Parang nagbibiyahe ‘yan ‘di ba. Hindi puwedeng dire-diretso ka. Kailangan mo ring mag-stop over para magkarga ng gas,” banggit niya sa bakasyon ng alaga last year. Hanggang June na raw puno ang schedule ni Sarah kasama na ang mga sked nito sa mga bagong endorsement. So far, more than 30 ang endorsements ni Sarah at may mga bago pa raw.

