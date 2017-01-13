Dried sea horse nakumpiska ng Coast Guard sa Manila North Harbor Inquirer

NAKUMPISKA kahapon ng Philippine Coast Guard ang hindi pa madeterminang dried seahorse na nakasakay sa isang barko na nakadaong sa Manila North Harbor. Ito’y matapos makakuha ng impormasyon ang Coast Guard Station Manila na isang 10-wheeler truck na may dala-dalang mga hindi dokumentadong endangered species ang sakay ng MV St. Francis Xavier. Sinabi ni PCG spokesperson Commander Armand Balilo nadiskubre sa isinagawang inspeksyon na mga punatuyong seahorse at iba pang endangered species ang laman ng kontrabando. “Representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources are still at the North Harbor to examine and identify the other smuggled marine species,” ayon pa kay Balilo. Ginawa ang pagkumpiska ganap na alas-3 ng umaga, habang nakadaong ang MV St. Francis Xavier, sa Pier 4 ng Manila North Harbor. Pag-aari ang barko ng 2Go Group Inc. Idineklara ang mga dried horse bilang scrap plastic.

