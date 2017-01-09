PNG overall champion tatanggap ng P5 milyong premyo

MAGBIBIGAY ang Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ng kabuuang P5 milyon sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon bilang premyo sa tatanghaling pangkahalatang kampeon sa pagsasagawa nito sa taunang Philippine National Games (PNG) na planong ganapin sa Setyembre o Oktubre sa Cebu City.

Ito ang magkasalong inihayag nina PSC Chairman William Ramirez at Commissioner Ramon Fernandez sa pagsasara ng inorganisa nitong PSC-NSAs Directional Meeting Sabado ng tanghali sa Tagaytay Highlands sa Tagaytay City, Cavite.

“It will be a P5 million worth of sports equipment to be given to the local government units, city or provinces, that will emerge as overall champion in our staging of the PNG this year,” sabi ni Ramirez.

Ipinaliwanag naman ni Fernandez na kanilang napagdesisyunan ang pagbibigay insentibo sa mga LGUs upang mas mabigyang pansin at mapagtutuunan ng mga rehiyon, siyudad at probinsiya sa bansa ang pagpapalakas sa kanilang mga programa sa sports upang makatulong sa grassroots development at pagdidiskubre ng talent para sa bansa.

“We aimed at encouraging all our LGUs to organize events, discover talents around their communities, nurture and develop their own athletes right at their own backyards and represent them with the incentive,” sabi ni Fernandez. “We hope that with this program, we can see more young, raw but potential athletes from the provinces participating and competing against other collegiate hopefuls in Metro Manila and hopefully become members of the national team.”

Magkakaroon naman ng ibang format ngayong taon ang PNG kung saan ang mga pambansang atleta ay papayagan na irepresenta ang kanilang mga kinalakihang probinsiya upang magsilbing modelo, pangunahan at mapagsilbihan ang kanilang mga kinalakihang lugar.

“The PNG will soon be patterned after the quadrennial China Games where the best athletes of all its provinces will gather in a weeklong competition and compete for the right to become members of the national team,” paliwanag pa ni Ramirez. “I was told that the China Games was even better sa Olympics dahil maraming records ang naitatala.”

Matatandaan na ang PNG na isang national multi-sport tournament sa bansa ay isinasagawa kada taon upang magsilbi na qualifying tournament at madetermina ang posibleng komposisyon ng national pool na hahasain para sa mga internasyonal na torneo tulad ng Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games at Olympics.

Huling isinagawa ang torneo noong 2015 na hinati sa tatlong qualifying legs sa Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao na may 10 sports na paglalabanan tungo sa national finals na ginanap sa Dagupan City, Pangasinan.