Kris, Bimby nag-New Year sa ospital; Josh, James nag-bonding

HINDI perfect father si James Yap kung ang pagbabasehan ay ang mga reklamo ni Kris Aquino but kudos sa kanya sa pagiging inclusive at mabait kay Joshua. Hindi lahat ng ex/stepfather/stepparent ganyan.

Ang daming pumuri kina James Yap and Michela Cazzola dahil nakasama nila si Josh sa kanilang New Year celebration, “Mukhang mabait talaga si Mic. Tinanggap nya pati si Josh.”

“No long, self-congratulating captions. Just photos of people clearly enjoying being with each other.”

“Ang sweet naman talaga si James kay Josh . GV lang.”

“Being with James seems to always bring out a happy smile from Josh. It warms the heart to see how James sincerely loves Josh and Josh seems to also be reciprocating this. Love love love!!!!”

Teka lang. Parang may mali. Bakit hindi si Bimby ang nakasama ni James, eh, anak naman niya ‘yun? So, where was Bimby on New Year’s Day? Nasa ospital pala ang anak ni Kris Aquino. Nilagnat at mayroong flu kaya naman ni-rush sa ospital.

Kris posted a photo of Bimb na nasa hospital bed with this caption: “Bimb had the stomach flu, had to be admitted last night, his fever was 40. I still have a bad cough & cold. Kuya’s being good & keeping his brother company. Not an ideal start to 2017 BUT at least we’re together.”

“Kuya wanted to go back to our temporary home, wawa naman nobody wants to be in a hospital on New Year’s Day, so I let him na… My baby’s napping, I’m just reading. Thank you to all my IG prayer warriors, IV rehydration & medicines are working, 37.5 na lang Bimb’s fever.

“Yes- maarte ako but this boy really completes me. I have work tomorrow, a new endorsement (thank you God, blessing 2017 right away) but I needed to be sure my bunso is discharged before I could give go signal to my work,” caption niya sa isa pang photo.