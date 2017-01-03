Heart, Chiz kakaririn na raw ang paggawa ng baby ngayong 2017 By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NATUTUWA kami kay Heart Evangelista especially sa mga recent posts niya sa kanyang Instagram account. Bukod kasi sa interesting ang mga IG post niya, creative pa ang mga ito. Example na nga lang ay nang akalain namin na gym buddy na niya ngayon ang pusa. Yun pala, gusto lang niyang isama sa kanyang shoe-fie ang cute cat. Nakakaaliw dahil kita mo ang creativity ng aktres kahit ano man ang gawin niya. Samantala, tulad ng naging promise ni Heart sa kanyang mga fans, this year nila kakaririn ni Sen. Chiz Escudero ang paggawa ng baby. Nagbawas talaga ng trabaho ang Kapuso actress ngayong 2017 para magkaroon ng sapat na panahon para sa “project baby” nila ng asawang senador. Kaya nga karamihan sa mga wish ng kanyang followers sa social media, sana raw ay biyayaan na sila ni Sen. Chiz ng anak para makumpleto na ang kanilang pamilya.

