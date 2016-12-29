Korina nanghinayang gumastos sa mamahaling wallet at sapatos

IF KC Concepcion was very generous to herself and to her mom, mukhang kabaliktaran naman niya si Korina Sanchez who, we think is a TIGHTWAD.

Nasa Hong Kong si Korina during the holiday and she posted her shopping journey sa kanyang Instagram account.

In one photo, she was seen clutching a beautifully designed bag pero tila may hesitation si Korina na bilhin iyon. Namamahalan kasi siya.

“Okay, I’m NOT buying anything …YET. JUUUUUUUST LOOKING. What do you think of this bag? Mar thinks my bags are too serious. Siguro naman ito, clearly playtime nalang?” say niya sa caption.

“The problem is the price isn’t playtime at all, huhuhu!” caption niya sa photo ng bag with matching crying emoji.

Namahalan din siya sa wallet bag na kanyang nagustuhan, “And what about this super cute travel wallet? I WANT IT! Ang mahal din! Anobayan Ang liit liit!” she said in the caption.

Later, she tried on a colourful shoes and said, “Masukat nga…hmmmmm. Parang mas bagay kay Vice.”

In exasperation, perhaps, of the staggering prices ng mga nagustuhan niya, Korina made some selfie posts with Pinoys sa Hong Kong.

“Okay selfie selfie nalang with the Pinoys here…it is a holiday so everyone is out!” she said.

Wise-buyer pala itong si Korina. Hindi pala siya impulsive shopper tulad ng ibang celebrities na nauubos yata ang kinikita sa pagbili ng mga signature and branded stuff.