Banta ni Claudine kina Raymart sa Pasko: Humanda kayo!

WALANG Pasko-Pasko at New Year-New Year kay Claudine Barretto. In her latest Instagram post, she is threatening na magdedemanda siya sa pananakit sa kanyang anak. Ang hula ng marami, para ito sa pamilya ni Raymart Santiago.

“Be prepared to defend yourselves. hope u guys have a Merry Christmas & a New Year in Court. all Santino & i wanted was for your family to say SORRY and to assure us that ur family will NEVER RAISE YOUR HAND ON MY SON or Daughter.

“Dra. Bernadette Manalo-Arcena reached out to you not only once but a couple of times coz your Son is hurting, Angry & scared but ang tataas ng PRIDE & ang YAYABANG NYO. I wont be the Mother who protects my kids if i’d let this slide or worst sweep this under the Rug. I suggest u guys PREPARE! Merry Christmas & have a hell of a New Year!”

‘Yan ang caption ni Claudine sa photo. So, see you in court ang magiging drama ni Claudine sa New Year. Ang saya-saya!!!