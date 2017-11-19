Ex-Bukidnon cong kinasuhan sa ghost project By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Kinasuhan si dating Bukidnon Rep. Candido Pancrudo Jr., kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong paggamit ng kanyang P36.9 milyong pork barrel fund noong 2007 at 2008. Kinasuhan si dating Bukidnon Rep. Candido Pancrudo Jr., kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong paggamit ng kanyang P36.9 milyong pork barrel fund noong 2007 at 2008. Walong kaso ng graft at malversation of public funds ang isinampa kay Pancrudo. Kasama niya sa kaso sina Farmerbusiness Development Corp. representatives Johanne Edward Labay, at Victorino Ujano, project consultant Jesus Esmeralda, mga opisyal ng Technology Resources Center na sina Antonio Ortiz, Dennis Cunanan, Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana, Francisco Figura, Marivic Jover, at Consuelo Lilian Espiritu. Inirekomenda ng prosekusyon ang P480,000 piyansa sa bawat akusado para sa kanilang pansamantalang kalayaan. Ayon sa kaso, ‘ghost’ umano ang mga livelihood project na ginastusan ni Pancrudo ng kanyang pork barrel fund. Si Pancrudo rin umano ang pumili sa FDC, bilang non-government organization na magpapatupad sa kanyang proyekto. Nadamay naman sa kaso ang mga opisyal ng TRC dahil sa pagkabigo na tiyakin na kuwalipikadong NGO ang pagkakagastusan ng pondo.

