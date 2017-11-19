Betong, Sheena, Maey, Boobay nag-Road Trip sa SG

FIRST out of the country trip ng Road Trip ngayong Linggo at biyaheng Singapore ang programa! Lalo pang magiging espesyal at masaya ang lakad na ito dahil ang mga Kapusong komedyante na sina Betong Sumaya, Maey Bautista, Boobay at Sheena Halili ang magiging travel buddies sa SG. Patok nga raw na pang-barkada ang lakwatsang ito. Nag-nature tripping sila sa river safari at nasubukan din nilang makipag-swimming sa mga pating! Todo enjoy rin ang apat sa iba’t ibang thrilling rides at attractions gaya ng luge, sky ride, Southeast Asia’s Zip wire, at bungee vertical skywalk. At may bonus pa, dahil may amazing birthday surprise palang naka-ready para kay Betong! Angkas na sa Road Trip at laugh trip nina Betong, Maey, Boobay at Sheena sa Singapore ngayong Linggo, 5 p.m., sa GMA 7.

