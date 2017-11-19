2017 MMFF Magic 8: Iba’t ibang putahe sa Pasko

BUKOD sa “Gandarrapido The Revengers” nina Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla at Pia Wurtzbach, narito ang pito pang pelikulang masusuwerteng nakapasok sa 2017 MMFF na magsisimula na sa Dec. 25: “Ang Panday” directed by Rodel Nacianceno produced by CCM Creative Productions, starring Coco Martin, Mariel de Leon, Kylie Verzosa, McCoy de Leon, Elisse Joson at Gloria Romero; “All Of You” ni Dan Villegas under Quantum Films and MJM Productions na pinagbibidahan nina Jennylyn Mercado at Derek Ramsay; “Meant To Beh” directed by Tony Reyes, produced by OctoArts/M-Zet nina Vic Sotto at Dawn Zulueta.

Pasok din ang “Deadma Walking”, ni Julius Ruslin Alfonso mula sa T-Rex Entertainment, starring Joross Gamboa, Edgar Allan Guzman, Dimples Romana, Candy Pangilinan and Bobby Andrews; “Siargao” ng Ten17 Productions, directed by Paul Soriano, na pagbibidahan nina Jericho Rosales, Erich Gonzales and Jasmine Curtis Smith.

Nandiyan din ang “Haunted Forest” ng Regal Films, directed by Ian Loreños, starring Jane Oineza, Jameson Blake, Jon Lucas, Maris Racal and Jerald Napoles; at “Ang Larawan” mula sa Culturtain Musicat Productions sa direksyon ni Loy Arcenas. Bida rito sina Rachel Alejandro, Joanna Ampil at Paulo Avelino, with Nonie Buencamino, Celeste Legaspi, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid at Aicelle Santos.

Bukod kay G. Lumbera, kasama rin sa Selection Committe sina Atty. Alu Dorotan, Allana Yulde (Cinema 2000), Bing Advincula (Robinsons Cinemas), Maryo J. delos Reyes, Mel Chionglo, Gordon Ting (Vista Cinema), Roy Iglesias, Consoliza Laguardia at Jessie Ejercito.