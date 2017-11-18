Tumbok Karera Tips, November 18, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Keen Alisha; TUMBOK – (1) Senor Lito/Puso Sa Paraiso; LONGSHOT – (3) Karina

Race 2 : PATOK – (8) Don Anton; TUMBOK – (4) Within Reach; LONGSHOT – (12) Caravaggio

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Hold Me Tight Baby/Ilovehenry; TUMBOK – (5) Fine Bluff; LONGSHOT – (3) Yes Music

Race 4 : PATOK – (9) Summer Romance; TUMBOK – (5) The Glide; LONGSHOT – (4) Faith Into Action

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Bullbar; TUMBOK – (8) Strike At Sunrise; LONGSHOT – (2) Storm Shadow

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Wood Ridge; TUMBOK – (3) Corte English; LONGSHOT – (2) Musimusianoeanone/Suzie Cat

Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Et Al; TUMBOK – (2) Precious Jewel; LONGSHOT – (4) Light And Shade

Race 8 : PATOK – (1) Pursuitofhappiness; TUMBOK – (5) Absoluteresistance; LONGSHOT – (8) Caviar/Ultra Boost

Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Bossa Nova; TUMBOK – (2) King Bull; LONGSHOT – (3) Misty Blue

Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Apple Green; TUMBOK – (2) Cool Mike/Cool Zaydu; LONGSHOT – (3) Umbrella Girl

Race 11 : PATOK – (2) King Cardinal; TUMBOK – (7) Jersy Jewel; LONGSHOT – (5) Singkamas Scarlet

