Tumbok Karera Tips, November 18, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Keen Alisha; TUMBOK – (1) Senor Lito/Puso Sa Paraiso; LONGSHOT – (3) Karina
Race 2 : PATOK – (8) Don Anton; TUMBOK – (4) Within Reach; LONGSHOT – (12) Caravaggio
Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Hold Me Tight Baby/Ilovehenry; TUMBOK – (5) Fine Bluff; LONGSHOT – (3) Yes Music
Race 4 : PATOK – (9) Summer Romance; TUMBOK – (5) The Glide; LONGSHOT – (4) Faith Into Action
Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Bullbar; TUMBOK – (8) Strike At Sunrise; LONGSHOT – (2) Storm Shadow
Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Wood Ridge; TUMBOK – (3) Corte English; LONGSHOT – (2) Musimusianoeanone/Suzie Cat
Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Et Al; TUMBOK – (2) Precious Jewel; LONGSHOT – (4) Light And Shade
Race 8 : PATOK – (1) Pursuitofhappiness; TUMBOK – (5) Absoluteresistance; LONGSHOT – (8) Caviar/Ultra Boost
Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Bossa Nova; TUMBOK – (2) King Bull; LONGSHOT – (3) Misty Blue
Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Apple Green; TUMBOK – (2) Cool Mike/Cool Zaydu; LONGSHOT – (3) Umbrella Girl
Race 11 : PATOK – (2) King Cardinal; TUMBOK – (7) Jersy Jewel; LONGSHOT – (5) Singkamas Scarlet
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94