Cebu, Dumaguete, agawan sa Batang Pinoy overall title By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Medal Tally

(gold-silver-bronze):

Cebu Province (16-17-25); Dumaguete City (16-10-9); Aklan (14-8-5); Cebu City (12-24-26); Bacolod City (12-9-13); Bohol Province (9-10-8); Ormoc (9-6-5); Leyte Province (8-4-6); Murcia, NegOc (5-2-2); Bago City (4-3-2) DUMAGUETE City — Mahigpit na nag-aagawan sa unang puwesto at pangkalahatang kampeonato ang Cebu Province at host Dumaguete City sa Visayas leg ng 2017 Batang Pinoy sa iba’t-ibang pasilidad dito sa Negros Oriental. Sinandigan ng Dumaguete City ang sport kung saan kinikilala ang probinsiya sa kahusayan na archery at swimming upang hamunin sa unang pagkakataon ang madalas na magkampeon sa qualifying leg at national championships na Cebu Province. Apat na g ginto naman ang iniuwi ng Cebu Province sa chess, dalawa mula kay Marian Calimbo sa girls 15-under blitz at rapid at tig-isa kina Jeremy Taduran sa boys 15-under Blitz at Kristina Concepcion Belano sa girls 12-under rapid. Nagwagi ng dalawang ginto ang swimmer na si Monique Uypitching para sa Dumaguete habang tatlo kay Benedict Quilicot na may dalawang panalo sa indibidwal at tinulungan ang koponan sa boys 13-15 medley relay. Siyam na ginto din ang hinakot ng Dumaguete sa archery mula kay Matt Charid Bajado (Bowman Boys 72-arrows), Caros Benedict Generoso (Bowman Boys-Olympic Round), Prisa Heren Lofranco (Cub Girls 20m), Crisha Mae Merto (Cadet Girls 30m at 40m), Caryl Generoso (Cub Girls-30m), Gabriel Flores (Cub Boys 20m) at Carson Francis Hastie (Cub Boys-30m). Inangkin naman ni Rick Angelo Sotto ng Cebu City ang ikaapat na panalo sa athletics sa pagsama nito sa 4×100 boys relays finals. Una na itong nagwagi sa boys triple jump title (13.57 meters), high jump at long jump. Nakasama nito sina Jomag Cumabig, Jake Angelo Dagatan at Rex Amamangpang. Anim na kabataan naman ang nagwagi ng tig-lilimang ginto sa swimming na sina Chloe Sophian Laurente ng Ormoc, Kyla Soquilon at Jennuel Booh de Leon ng Aklan, Ange Lyn Decabo ng Bohol at Gabriel Manigque ng Tagbilaran City at Jhanna Neri mula sa Bacolod City. Tinanghal na kampeon ang Aklan sa swimming overall sa 15 ginto, 10 pilak at apat na tanso sunod ang Bacolod City na may 8-6-7 at ang Ormoc City na may 8-4-6. —Angelito Oredo

