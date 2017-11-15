Ellen biglang lumobo ang tiyan…nabuntis na nga ba ni John Lloyd?

NAKABALIK na mula sa kanilang bakasyon sa ibang bansa sina John Lloyd Cruz at Ellen Adarna.

Just recently, the couple attended a wake and it sparked intrigued kasi ang tingin ng netizens ay buntis na si Ellen.

“Preggy? Buntis na ba si Ellen?”

“Parang ganu’n na nga.”

“I think so. Masyadong loose ang damit nya. Very unusual. Oh well sana magtino na sila pareho for the baby.”

‘Yan ang comment ng netizens sa isang popular website.

But one fan countered and said, “Alangan namang the usual get up Niya eh sa lamay sila. Nagpapakatino din yan at marunong rumespeto si ateng kaya ganyan damit.”

“FYI, they’re attending a wake, san ka ba nakakita ng lamay wherein nakasuot ng bodysuit ang isang babae?” another fan said.