Ellen biglang lumobo ang tiyan…nabuntis na nga ba ni John Lloyd?

NAKABALIK na mula sa kanilang bakasyon sa ibang bansa sina John Lloyd Cruz at Ellen Adarna.
Just recently, the couple attended a wake and it sparked intrigued kasi ang tingin ng netizens ay buntis na si Ellen.
“Preggy? Buntis na ba si Ellen?”
“Parang ganu’n na nga.”
“I think so. Masyadong loose ang damit nya. Very unusual. Oh well sana magtino na sila pareho for the baby.”
‘Yan ang comment ng netizens sa isang popular website.
But one fan countered and said, “Alangan namang the usual get up Niya eh sa lamay sila. Nagpapakatino din yan at marunong rumespeto si ateng kaya ganyan damit.”
“FYI, they’re attending a wake, san ka ba nakakita ng lamay wherein nakasuot ng bodysuit ang isang babae?” another fan said.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94