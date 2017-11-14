Huwag n’yong kuwestiyunin ang pagkananay ko! – Sylvia Sanchez

SA morning show na Magandang Buhay, naikuwento ni Sylvia Sanchez ang tungkol sa panganay niyang anak na si Pia na siyang sinundan ni Arjo Atayde.
Inamin ni Sylvia na 17 years old siya noong ipanganak niya si Pia.
“Baka kasi marami ang nagtatanong, ‘yun ‘yung panganay ko before Arjo. Pero si Pia kasi iba ang tatay noon. Marami sa Instagram ang nagtatanong bakit hindi namin nakikita ‘yung Pia. Ayaw kong sagutin kasi ang habang explanation,” ani Ibyang.
Ayon sa award-winning actress, naniniwala siya na hindi niya kailangang magpaliwanag kahit kanino ng tungkol kay Pia, “Akin ‘yon, kung ano ang nangyari sa buhay namin.
“Kasi once mag-explain ka sa umpisa, tapos iba-bash ka, tapos hahaba. Huwag niyong kuwestiyunin ang pagkananay ko kasi alam ko, ako ‘yon. What’s important is me and my God, hindi ako at ang ibang tao.”
Samantala, si Ibyang ang tinanghal na Best Actress sa katatapos na 31st Star Awards for TV para sa seryeng The Greatest Love sa ABS-CBN.
