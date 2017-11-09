Matteo dedma sa bashers: Alam ko naman ang totoo!

FEELING so immune na to the chika na he uses girlfriend Sarah Geronimo kapag meron siyang shindigs, malaman ang “What’s new?” one-liner answer ni Matteo Guidicelli on some people’s belief na ginagamit niya ang kanyang GF to further his career.

At any given media huddle kasi ay natatanong palagi si Sarah sa kanya. And his presscon for his “Hey Matteo” to be staged at the Kia Theater on Nov. 30 is no different.

“I’m used to it,” he mused, adding ng that “I’m not gonna be affected because I know the truth of what I’m doing.”

He said that it is the reason “why we’re not working with each other.”

“Kung nagtatrabaho pa kami na magkasama kami, ‘yun, puwede nilang sabihin na gamit na gamit. But we make it a point na we don’t work together.”

Matteo felt helpless whenever he’s about about his girlfriend because there was no media huddle na hindi siya natanong about Sarah. It’s always a given na questions about his girlfriend surface in his interviews whether it’s for a movie, for a concert or for anything.

“I’m not consciously saying, you know, broadcasting Sarah. I’m just answering questions, ‘di ba? Some people say online or they always say, ‘Oh, they’re always talking about her.’ But I’m just answering questions. It’s an exchange of conversation kumbaga.”

Sa kanyang “Hey Matteo” presscon ay kumanta ng dalawang songs ang binata. Of course, he was asked if Sarah will be at the audience during his concert. “Mamaya, tatanungin ko siya,” he replied.