Gretchen nagbilad ng katawan, walang kupas ang kaseksihan

GRETCHEN Barretto had some of her followers on Instagram admiring her recent photo which showed her in two piece bikini.

Together with some friends, La Greta posed in a casual way. Although naka-two piece siya, she covered her stomach with a piece of cloth. But still, she looks radiantly beautiful and alluringly sexy.

And not surprisingly, ang daming pumuri sa former actress. Kasi naman, talagang palaban pa rin ang wankata nito, flawless and nakakasilaw ang kanyang alabaster skin.

“So pretty. So sexy!”

“Walang kakupas kupas.”

“Amazing woman as always!”

“Ganda ni Gretchen.”

“You don’t age! Beauty and grace! Ikaw na talaga! To hell with your bashers let them die in envy!”

‘Yan ang mga papuring nabasa namin sa IG post niyang iyon which merited 5,874 likes as we write this.