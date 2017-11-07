Rhian: Walang masamang mabakante sa lovelife!



“I feel very lucky actually kasi hindi naman isang opportunity ito na ibinibigay sa lahat, it’s nice to be able to work with people that you don’t usually get to work with.

“Parang nae-expand tuloy ‘yung knowledge ko, enjoy naman!” Ito ang pahayag ni Rhian Ramos nang tanungin kung ano ang pakiramdam na nakatuntong siya sa ABS-CBN para sa presscon ng pelikulang “Fallback” ng Cineko Productions to be distributed by Star Cinema.

Makakasama ni Rhian dito sina Zanjoe Marudo, Mario Mortel, Lemuel Pelayo, Daniel Matsunaga at Ms. Tetchie Agbayani mula sa direksyon ni Jason Paul Laxamana at mapapanood na sa Nob. 15.

Expected na raw ng aktres na iisipin ng mga tao na lilipat na siya sa Kapamilya Network.

“I think posible namang mangyari na matsismis ng ganu’n, hindi naman ako natatakot doon, I think o siguro in-expect ko na rin.

“Pero I feel very blessed to be working with a TV project right now with Lovi Poe, Dennis Trillo and Max Collins and also that’s also another comedy so I’m very, very grateful and happy,” masayang tugon ng dalaga.

At dahil tungkol sa fallback sa isang relasyon ang kuwento ng pelikula ay tinanong ang leading lady ni Zanjoe kung naniniwala siya rito.

“‘Yung experience ko before naging fallback ko, pero by the time na nag-break sila, ako ‘yung in a relationship, tapos siya naman ‘yung naging fallback so medyo complicated. Kaya naging fallback kami ng isa’t isa.

“Parang nu’ng nag-break sila, niligawan niya ako, pero in a relationship ako, so it created problems with my current relationship and it’s my fault. Hindi masayang magkaroon ng fallback for me.

“Given a chance hindi na lang at saka wala namang masamang mabakante (single) for a while,” sabi pa ng dalaga.