Yam pinatay sa ’FPJAP’, binigyan ng bagong serye By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

NAMAALAM na ang karakter ni Yam Concepcion bilang si Lena kasama ang anak nito matapos ang bakbakan sa pagitan ng Pulang Araw at Special Action Force sa aksyon seryeng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. In fairness, ang tagal ng guesting ni Yam sa serye ni Coco Martin na dapat sana ay dalawang buwan lang pero umabot ng anim na buwan dahil nag-click ang loveteam na Coco-Yam. Pero hindi naman puwedeng magkatuluyan ang dalawa dahil may asawa na si Cardo (Coco) sa kuwento, si Alyanna (Yassi Pressman). Naka-chat namin ang mommy Bebs Concepcion ni Yam, nalulungkot daw siya dahil hindi na niya mapapanood ang anak sa Ang Probinsyano. Aniya, “Nakaka-miss kasi gabi-gabi nanonood ako, e, ‘yung next serye niya (Love Will Lead You Back) ay next year pa.” Pero panonoorin pa rin daw ng mommy ni Yam ang FPJAP maski wala na ang anak.

