Sylvia umamin na: Totoo, binu-bully ako ni Arjo

NATUPAD na ang isa sa pangarap ng mag-inang Sylvia Sanchez at Arjo Atayde na magsama sa isang teleserye. Ginagawa na nila ang All That Matters na malapit nang umere sa ABS-CBN.

Ito’y mula sa unit ni Ginny M. Ocampo na siya ring nasa likod ng Be Careful With My Heart, Ningning, The Greatest Love at iba pa.

Ayon kay Arjo, mabait ang karakter niya bilang si Paco sa All That Matters kumpara kay Joaquin Tuazon sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano na talagang kinamuhian ng manonood.

Sa announcement ng bagong serye ay tinanong si Arjo kung ano ang mas challenging sa kanya, ang pagiging mabait o pagiging masama.

“I think every role is challenging, I think every journey, everything you do is challenging, but honestly kaka-start ko pa lang sa light, but I love what I’m doing, of course may journey pa na tatahakin and I think both for now.

“Na-stock ako sa pagi-ging kontrabida for several years and I think it’s one of the best times of my life creating all these characters in my head and it’s crazy tapos ngayon po bibigyan ako ng mabait, I switched right away from crazy guy to a good guy, so nabigla rin ako.

“Pagdating ko sa set it was a totally different feel and I don’t smile all the time so medyo may adjustments so I had to adjust, I had a hard time. But hopefully with the help of GMO (unit) and everyone else supporting me, eventually naman po, maaayos ko,” paliwanag ng aktor.

Isang Uber driver ang papel ni Arjo sa All That Matters at dito raw magsisimula ang journey niya bilang si Paco na anak ni Sonya (Sylvia) at bilang kapatid ni Yves Flores bilang si Dominic na isang pasaway na estudyante.

Tinanong din ang mag-inang Ibyang at Arjo kung paano inalok sa kanila ang All That Matters at ano ang naging reaskyon nila. “Nu’ng inalok ito, sabi naming dalawa, kaya ba natin? Sabi ko, oo, kaya natin,” ani Sylvia.

Sabi naman ni Arjo, “Lagi kong tinatanong kung ano ang role ko at kung kaya naming magsama.”

Dagdag naman ng aktres, “It’s a dream come true for me.”

Family drama ang konsepto ng All That Matters, “Tungkol sa nanay na nagmamahal sa dalawang anak na gagawin lahat para sa pamilya. Unlike sa Gloria (The Greatest Love), hanggang kailan magtitiis ang ina sa pambabastos ng mga anak.”

Sa madaling salita, may gagawin ang karakter ni Sonya para ipaglaban ang mga anak kung anuman ang mangyayari sa kanila, “Magkaibang mukha ng ina ang TGL at itong ATM,” saad ni Ibyang.

May hawig ang karakter nina Sonya at Paco sa tunay na buhay nina Sylvia at Arjo lalo na kapag nagbibiruan sila at nagkukulitan.

“Oo, ganyan din si Arjo dito sa All That Matters, ibu-bully niya rin ako, at mangungulit din, hanggang doon lang, kasi the rest, malayo na sa tunay na buhay namin,” say ng aktres.

Sa tanong kung pressured sina Ibyang at Arjo dahil pareho silang nangga-ling sa mga programang pinag-usapan sa buong mundo.

Ayon kay Sylvia, “Sobra akong napi-pressure kasi nga sure ako na mataas ang expectations pero sabi ko nga ibinigay sa akin ito ng Diyos so bahala siya, siya mamroblema, ibabalik ko sa kanya ito, dasal lang.”

Iba naman ang pananaw ni Arjo, “I prefer to disregard pressure kasi in the first place, we trust ABS-CBN, so whatever the management gives us, we will accept especially (they) request us for the project and at the same time you know, I’m always doing my best, I’m at my best at all times. If my best is not enough for the role, then let me know di ba.

“But as far as I’m concerned, I think GMO unit and the bosses, hindi naman ako papayagang manggulo (magkalat) sa karakter, mawala ‘yung focus ko. So, I promise that I will give my best or 200% even more.”

At dahil kaarawan ni Arjo kahapon, Nob. 5 ay simpleng handaan lang ang ginawa ng aktor, “Just to celebrate with my family and personal friends tapos by 3 p.m., it’s a kids party with my cousins and friends na same age ko. Ang mga matatanda maiiwan na sa bahay,” natawang sabi ng binata.

Ang wish ng aktor ay maging successful ang All That Matters na masasabi na rin niyang, “This show is already a gift.”

As of this writing ay wala pang timeslot at saktong araw kung kailan eere ang All That Matters. Bukod sa mag-inang Ibyang, Arjo at Yves, makakasama rin sa serye sina Ariel Rivera, Arnold Reyes, Ruby-Ruby, Ces Quesada, Maris Racal, Mario Mortel, Teresa Loyzaga, Sue Ramirez at marami pang iba.