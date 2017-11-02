Piolo kakaririn ang pagtulong sa ‘Tindig Marawi’

UNANG installment pa lang ang P1 million na donasyon ni Piolo Pascual para sa Tindig Marawi advocacy ni Robin Padilla. Isang telethon ang nais isagawa ni Papa P sa kanyang network para madagdagdagan ang pondong nais maipundar ni Binoe.

Agad namang napalitan ang blessing na ibinigay ni Piolo dahil kinuha siyang endorser ng Highlands Gold Corned Beef na sumakto sa kanyang panlasa bilang isang certified foodie at mahilig sa nakasanayang comfort food kapag nasa bahay.

But more than the talent fee na bayad sa kanya, sumakto sa panlasa ng Ultimate Heartthrob dahil matapos niya ito tikman, “Hindi kasi malitid ang Higlands Gold Corned Beef at hindi rin matabang at gawa rin sa Angus Beef. This is definitely my kind of comfort food,” pagmamalaki ni Piolo.

Nagpapasalamat naman si Papa P dahil walang bawal sa kanyang pagkain. Lahat ay puwede niyang kainin at aminado siyang malakas din siyang kumain.

“Ayokong i-deprive ang sarili ko. For me eating is a reward,” rason ni Papa P.

Bukod sa pagiging epektibong aktor, effective endorser din si Piolo. Pero hindi siya ‘yung tipong pa-hard sell. “Let the product speak for itself. Kasi when I believe in a product, I’d like people to see it, try it,” pagmamalaki ni Papa P.

Palibhasa’y alaga ni Piolo ang career mula noon hanggang ngayon, mabenta pa rin siya bilang product endorser dahil never siyang nag-self destruct, huh!

q q q

Wedding photographer ang baguhang aktor na si Genesis Gomez bago nagbida sa movie na “Guerrero” mula sa EBC Films. Boksingero ang role niya sa movie kaya kinailangan niyang mag-aral ng sports.

“Mas maraming mas fit sa role, mas magaling pero hindi ko po alam kung bakit ako ang nakuhang lead kaya very thankful po ako,” saad ni Genesis sa red carpet premiere ng movie.

Ano ang nararamdaman niya ngayong ipalalabas na ang movie?

“Sobrang nakaka-pressure po pero proud naman kami. Siguradong mai-entertain po tayo at siguradong mai-enjoy niyo po at sulit na sulit at marami kayong matututunan,” saad pa niya.

Mula sa makers ng award-winning film na “Walang Take Two” ang “Guerrero” na isinulat at idinirek ni Carlo Ortega Cuevas. In fairness, nakakaaliw ang pelikula at hit na hit sa mga tao ang natural na pagpapatawa ng child actor na si Julio Cesar Sabenerio.

Mapapanood na ang “Guerrero” sa Nov. 12 sa mga sinehan.