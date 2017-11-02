Isabel patuloy na lumalaban, gumagalaw na

AS WE write this (hope there are even more positive developments) ay hindi na kailangang sumailalim sa brain surgery si Isabel Granada who passed out (not away, Vivian Velez!) last week due to aneurysm.

Ang mga doctor na kasi sa Doha (Qatari capital), one of whom ay dating kamag-aral ni Isabel, that going under the knife would be unnecessary. Ito’y batay na rin sa impormasyong nakalap—at pag-asang pinanghahawakan—ni Mommy Guapa that not all aneurysm patients need to undergo operation.

Nakakabuhay rin ng kalooban ang bumubuting kalagayan ni Isabel who responds through hand gestures. Yes, naririnig niya ang mga salita na sana’y ipagpatuloy niya ang laban.

In showbiz, similar case ang nangyari kay Julio Diaz last year. Ipinanawagan pa ng kanyang kapatid sa Facebook ang tulong which her family needed so badly para sa mga gastusin ng aktor sa ospital.

Tulad ng alam ng lahat, Julio escaped grim death. And if it wasn’t an act of God ay hindi na namin alam kung bakit himala niyang nalampasan ang matinding dagok na ‘yon.

Without sounding a bit too preachy, totoong may Diyos. A living God. Ang Dakilang Manggagamot.

q q q

Now allow us to go to the crux of the issue. Isang isyung paulit-ulit na lang nangyayari, a post we already came across on FB noong mamaalam ang kaibigang Richard Pinlac and exactly the same post na pinaiingay ng dating aktor na si Robbie Tarroza.

Sana raw kasi ay hindi na ang mga personalidad na ito ang pinarurusahan (read: magkasakit o mamatay) kundi—in this particular order—sina Cristy Fermin at Jobert Sucaldito.

Kami ang kinikilabutan sa mga sinasabi ni Robbie prompting us to say na may ganu’n palang tao sa mundong ito. Anuman kasi ang poot ng isang tao sa kanyang kapwa, it is unthinkable that he’d wish that person dead.

Only a person whose heart is inhabited by demons can afford to say that.

Ang kaibigang Richard Pinlac na inatake noon ang pinag-uusapan, paanong napasok sina Tita Cristy at Tito Jobert? Ngayong si Isabel naman ang nalugmok sa kritikal na kundisyon, why still pick on them gayong ang dapat “pinagtitripan” ni Robbie ay walang iba kundi si Vivian Velez for peddling a piece of misinformation on social media?

Kung anuman ang ipinagpuputok ng butse ni Robbie, it’s best that he sticks to the main issue. Where is his wrath coming from?

Nag-ugat ba ‘yon sa mga naisulat nina Tita Cristy at Tito Jobert tungkol sa anumang business transactions niya, shady as these could possibly be?

Dahil dito, we’re beginning to doubt Robbie’s sincerity or concern sa kalagayan ni Isabel. Apparently, he’s using Isabel’s condition to get back at Tita Cristy and Tito Jobert.

Much as we wish to find a link to this patungkol sa mga isinusulat naming mga reporter na hindi nagugustuhan ng aming subject, we’d rather reserve our thoughts.

If the subject feels slighted, we’re not taking that right away from him. But we writers have as much right to deliver the goods kung paanong we’re safeguarded by the responsibilities that go with it.

Back to Robbie. We suggest he gets a TOA of the “Cristy Ferminute” episode kung kailan iniere nito ang nangyari kay Isabel, talasan niya ang kanyang pandinig as he plays it a million times over.

Pagkatapos nu’n, lumuhod siya, ibuka niya kanyang bibig nang pagkalaki-laki habang gigil na gigil niyang hinahawakan ang TOA while lip-synching what Tita Cristy was saying on air.

“Dako” ang maitutulong nu’n sa kanya.