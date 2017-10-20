Coco pinasundo si Whang-od sa Kalinga, tinupad ang hiling By Ervin Santiago Bandera

TINUPAD ni Coco Martin ang wish ng tinaguriang huling “mambabatok” (Kalinga tattooist) na si Whang-od. Sinundo pa mismo ng ABS-CBN (kasama ang ating colleague at kaibigan na si Jeff Fernando) mula sa Kalinga si Whang-od sa pamamagitan ng chopper. Sa Instagram post ng Dreamscape adprom head na si Eric John Salut, kitang-kita ang kaligayahan sa mukha ng “mambabatok” nang makita niya up close and personal ang favorite niyang si Cardo Dalisay, ang karakter ni Coco sa number one primetime series sa ABS-CBN na FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. Sa huling panayam kay Whang-od, sinabi nitong crush niya si Coco at talagang sinusubaybayan niya ito sa Ang Probinsyano. Isa sa mga hiling niya ay makita nang personal ang Teleserye King. Gusto rin daw tatuan ni Whang-ud ng python o centipede si Coco sa kamay nito. Ayon sa paniniwala, ang tattoo na ito ay ibinibigay noon sa mga Kalinga warriors bilang pagkilala sa kanilang katapangan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.