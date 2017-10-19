Matteo binalaan ni Kim: Takot na takot ako kay direk Chito Roño!

ANG ganda ng analogy ni Bea Saw sa first working experience niya with Chito Roño who directed her sa “The Ghost Bride” na pinagbibidahan ni Kim Chiu.

“Ide-describe ko na lang. Alam mo ‘yung parang pumunta ka ng perya? ‘Yung papasok ka ng horror house? Pagpasok mo ay talagang matatakot ka, along the way ay matatakot ka, pero kapag lumabas ka, iba ‘yung klase ng fulfilment na mararamdaman mo…na nalampasan mo siya. Parang ganoon,” she explained when asked how her first working experience with direk Chito transpired.

“So, basically, ‘yun ‘yung made-describe kong feeling kay direk Chito kasi noong una talaga ay natatakot ako. Along the way, lalo na noong nagda-dubbing na, nasabi ko na ‘ay, salamat nakagawa ako ng tatak direk Chito Roño,” dagdag pa ni Bea.

Kay Matteo Guidicelli naman, he was forewarned by Kim about direk Chito’s attitude sa work.

“It was one of the reasons why I said yes (to the project). Sa storycon pa lang, sabi ni Kim sa akin, ‘Matteo, mag-iingat ka diyan. Papagalitan ka diyan.’ So, talagang natatakot ako nu’ng first day pa lang.

“At the end of the day, direk Chito is such a very, very nice director. He would really talk to you and would really become a friend.

“Sobrang pressure si direk Chito, sobrang meticulous niya especially on his blockings. Talagang you have to listen to his blocking and the way you say the line. Importante talaga na makikinig, kung hindi yari ka talaga,” say ni Matteo who plays Kim’s boyfriend in the movie showing on Nov. 1.