Kalat na: James naki-party habang kini-cremate ang kapatid ni Nadine



NALAIT si James Reid dahil nag-party raw ito habang kini-cremate ang labi ng kapatid ni Nadine Lustre.

May isang nag-post ng photo ni James kasama ang ilang kaibigan na nasa pool.

“Even if you delete your posts, we know for a fact that it’s @james. We are deeply hurt for what happened to Lustre family and yet there is James just chilling with friends on the funeral day of his girlfriend’s brother.

“What a shame. We thought during these times he’s always there looking after his girl. Now you have proven that you are sel-fish James!” wailed one basher.

“It is for a shoot. He was actually in no doubt gonna cancel it for ate Naddie but she insisted it, she was actually supposed to be there too. You guys keep on judging him. When you’re not actually a part of his everyday life. Y’all keep saying ate Naddie isn’t grieving because she’s always with kuya James and then now you’re judging him for doing work?” depensa ng isang fan kay James.

“Di nyo ba nabasa sa isang article na si Nadine eh nag-work out din habang nakaburol ang kapatid? And to think na kapatid nya yun so anong big deal sa ginawa ni James?” sabi naman ng isa pang fan.

“James Reid perhaps never wanted to be part of Nadine Lustre’s family kaya di sya handang makiramay. Question: susuportahan pa ba ng fans ang career ni James kasi yun lang ang importante sa kanya at hindi si Nadine,” paniwala ng isang guy.

“Konsiderasyon and moral support is another word. Just because someone says ‘OK lang ako’, doesn’t mean that they don’t want you next to them at the hour of need. Sadly, Nadine needs to wake up and smell the roses.

“Clearly, James is not someone you can rely on during hard times. A woman should go for a man who would go through hell for you, not the other way around,” said one concerned fan of Nadine.