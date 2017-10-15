John Lloyd, Ellen nakabuo ng sariling mundo By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

AYAW talagang magpaawat nina Ellen Adarna at John Lloyd Cruz! Tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang pagpo-post nila ng kanilang pictures sa ibang bansa na tila may sariling mundo. Mukha namang enjoy na enjoy ang dalawa sa piling ng isa’t isa habang nagpapakaligaya sa kanilang bakasyon. Muling nag-post sina Ellen at John Lloyd ng kanilang mga photo na kuha sa iba’t ibang parts ng Europe. Selfie kung selfie ang drama nila. Recently, tinawag pa ni Ellen si John Lloyd na “blogger jowa.” Feeling ko, hindi naman sila affected sa pamba-bash ng mga tao sa kanilang relasyon. As in dedma lang sila.

