Gabby kay Mother Lily: Kung walang ‘Katorse’ wala ako! By Jun Nardo Bandera

BIGLANG naging Star of the Night si Mother Lily Monteverde sa selebrasyon ng 78th Foundation Day celebration ng Quezon City government nung ganapin ito last Thursday sa Seda Hotel Vertis North. Isa si Mother sa binigyan ng Manuel L. Quezon Gawad Parangal Award bilang isa sa outstanding citizens at businesswoman ng Quezon City. Ilan pa sa binigyan ng nasabing parangal sina dating Sen. Nene Pimentel, Orly Mercado, John Lesaca, anak ng MLQ na si Zenaida Avancena Quezon at iba pang residents ng siyudad. Nu’ng dumating si Mother, siya pa itong nagpapakuha ng pictures sa ilang guests. Pero nang tawagin na ang pangalan niya bilang awardee, bumuhos ang palakpakan sa kanya. Matapos tanggapin ang plaque, naging maya’t maya na ang guests na gustong magkaroon ng selfie sa kanya, huh! Nadagdagan pa ang pagkagusto sa Regal producer nang tawagin si Gabby Concepcion para mag-perform. Nalaman niyang awardee si Mother kaya tinawag niya ang ina-inahan habang nasa baba siya ng stage. Game namang lumapit si Mother kay Gabo at nakisayaw sa isa sa kanyang original Regal Babies! Tuwang-tuwa ang mga guest sa ginawang ‘yon ng Regal matriarch! Inalala ni Gabby ang pagsisimula niya sa Regal. Kung hindi raw sa pelikulang “Katorse”, walang Gabby Concepcion na nakaharap sa tao ngayon. Mahalaga para kay Mother ang award niyang ‘yon dahil ngayon lang siya nakatanggap mula sa Q.C. government. Bukod dito, kaedad niya ang foundation day ng city dahil 78 years old na siya. Lastly, magkasabay sila ng birthday ng Pangulong Quezon, August 19, huh! Anyway pinangunahan nina Mayor Herbert Bautista, Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, City Administrator Aldrin Cuna at Q.C. councilors ang pagtataguyod ng event na ‘yon. Mabuhay ka, Mother Lily!

