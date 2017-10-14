Alessandra bawal pa ring makipaghalikan at makipag-sex sa pelikula: Ganu’n talaga! By Jun Nardo Bandera

DUMAMI na ang nagpapakuha ng picture kay Alessandra de Rossi mula nang pumatok sa takilya ang movie nila ni Empoy Marquez na “Kita Kita”. Ayon sa aktres sa presscon ng bagong movie niya na “12”, naging 20 daw sila mula sa 3. “Wala namang nabago sa akin after ‘Kita Kita.’ Hindi pa rin ako tumatanggap ng mother role ng isang 18 years old. Ayoko pa ring makipag-kissing scene, love scene. Gumagawa pa rin ako ng indie movie na walang bayad gaya nito! Starbucks lang nga katapat ko! Hahahaha!” paliwanag ni Alex. Eh, kahit baguhan ang leading man niya sa “12” na si Ivan Padilla, perfect daw sa role ang Fil-Am actor dahil sa husay nitong magdrama sa isang foreign TV series na isa sa cast si Ivan. “Kaya wag mag-expect na gaya ng ‘Kita Kita’ itong movie pero panoorin din nila dahil bumakas ako dito!” paghikayat ni Alex. q q q

Ngayong gabi, handog ng Magpakailanman ang maramdamin, natatangi at tunay na kuwento ng buhay ni Emilyn Baclao, isang ina na umampon ng mga bata sa kabila ng kahirapan sa buhay. Ang episode na pinamagatang “Ang Nanay sa Kalsada: The Emilyn Baclao Story” ay pagbibidahan ni Ai Ai delas Alas bilang Emilyn. Makakasama rin dito sina Gary Estrada, Lou Veloso, Jon Romano, Rosemarie Sarita, Faith da Silva, Zymic Jaranilla, James Teng, Tetay, John Kenneth, Jhiz Deocareza, Xyrus Cruz, Karlo Duterte at Skelly. Mula sa mahusay na direksyon nina Maryo J. Delos Reyes at Rado Peru, huwag palampasin isa na namang obra sa Magpakailanman ngayong Sabado pagkatapos ng Pepito Manaloto sa GMA 7 kung saan muling magpapakitang-gilas sa drama ang nag-iisang Comedy Queen.

