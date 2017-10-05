Sandara ibinebenta ang Pinas sa mga kapwa Korean: Second home ko na ito!



DUMATING uli sa bansa si Sandara Park kasama ang kapatid na si Park Sang-Hyun (Thunder) para sa promo ng finale episode na One Night Food Trip International Edition na kinunan sa Pilipinas (Palawan).

Mapapanood ito sa TVN Asia sa Okt. 10, 11 p.m. at sa Dis. 5 naman dito sa Pilipinas. Ang One Night Food Trip International Edition ay isang foodie battlefield, makakalaban ng magkapatid na Sandara at Thunder ang TV hosts na sina Grace Lee at Sam YG.

Noong tumira si Sandara sa Pilipinas ay kasama niya si Thunder na noo’y 16 years old lang at pagkalipas ng 10 years ay heto’t kasama muli ng Korean actress ang kapatid at makakasama pa sa isang show.

Kuwento ni Sandara sa ginanap na blogcon para sa nasabing show, “I was really happy that I can bring my brother to the Philippines again, with me, to Palawan. Noong una, I was really worried because this show is about food.

“It’s a food competition and we both have small appetites. I know what’s gonna happen, so I said, ‘Let’s just try and really have fun.’

“Pero medyo nabusog talaga ako and I gained weight, and medyo may problem sa digestion,” kuwento ng dalaga.

Nagkuwento naman si Thunder tungkol sa mga experience nila sa Palawan, “Actually, it was really fun because it was my first time going to Palawan. It was really a nice place, so I really enjoyed the show.

“The Philippine foods that I ate when I was young, and I ate with my sister again. That was really a happy moment for me,” saad ng binata. Isa ring celebrity si Thunder sa Korea tulad ng ate Sandara niya.

Samantala, inamin din ni Sandara na lagi siyang dumadalaw sa Pilipinas maski walang event dahil nga sanay na sanay na siya rito, sa katunayan ay pino-promote niya ito sa mga kaibigan niya sa Korea.

“It’s like really like my second home. I think a few years ago, when I came back to Manila, I was really surprised because ang daming nagbago. Ang dami nang magagandang buildings, so I was really amazed. I can tell my Korean friends, ‘You, guys, visit Manila right now,” sabi pa ng dalaga.

Wala pang offer ang ABS-CBN kay Sandara, ang huli pa niyang programa ay ang Pinoy Boyband Superstar (2016) bilang isa sa judges. Bagama’t wala ng kontrata si Sandara sa Star Magic ay nananatili pa rin siyang talent ng ABS-CBN.