Maymay, Kisses nag-ala fan girl kay Maine

So… I just met @mainedcm. Yep. I might be smiling but inside, I'm screaming! Woah grabee!!! Have nothing but beautiful words about this girl. Didn't expect her to be so kind! I admire her before, but now I admire her so much more when I met her up close. I so love people who are still so humble and approachable despite the success! I'm an instant fan of hers! #AN1MO! 💚💚💚Hihi! #mainemendoza

