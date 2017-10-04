Maymay, Kisses nag-ala fan girl kay Maine

Nag-ala fan girl sina Maymay Entrata at Kisses Delavin upon meeting the Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza sa isang photo shoot na pinagsamahan ng tatlo kamakailan lang
Nagpost pa sa kani-kanilang Instagram ang dalawa. thanking Maine ng mameet nila ang isa’t isa for the first time.
For Maymay, nagpapasalamat siya dahil si Maine daw ang dahilan kaya nagkaroon ng Twitter account ang kanyang mother. Maging pati sa pagpapasaya sa mga OFW kasama na ang kanyang ina.
Sa wakas! Nakapag pasalamat na po ako sainyo. 😭❤️ Ikaw lang naman ang dahilan kung bakit nag ka twitter si Mama ko. 😭❤️Maraming OFW ang pinasaya mo kasali na si mama dun. Kaya di ko na pinalampas ang araw na to dahil kami hindi lang naging baliw sayo kundi naging inspirasyon ka din saaming lahat. We love you po Ms. Yaya dub! 😭❤️ #nothingisimpossible
“Nice meeting you!! Sana mameet din namin ni Alden si Mama mo soon!” ang reply naman sa IG ni Maine sa post ni Maymay.
Screaming on the inside naman itong si Kisses na naging instant fan din ni Maine.
So… I just met @mainedcm. Yep. I might be smiling but inside, I'm screaming! Woah grabee!!! Have nothing but beautiful words about this girl. Didn't expect her to be so kind! I admire her before, but now I admire her so much more when I met her up close. I so love people who are still so humble and approachable despite the success! I'm an instant fan of hers! #AN1MO! 💚💚💚Hihi! #mainemendoza
Sa IG story naman ni Kisses, featured si Maine, habang naririnig na sinasabi nya na “Oh my God nandito pa din siya!”
Ramdam na ramdam naman ng mga followers nya ang kilig ng dalaga.
In a Facebook post sa page ni Maine, nagpost din siya na kasama hindi lamang sina Maymay and Kisses kundi pati ang mga ka-loveteam nila na sina Edward Barber at Marco Gallo.
Met these cuties at shoot today! Sobrang nakakatuwa sila pero grabe nagmukha nila akong tita. #titagoals #TitaMeng
由 Maine Mendoza 发布于2017年10月3日
“Met these cuties at shoot today! Sobrang nakakatuwa sila pero grabe nagmukha nila akong tita. #titagoals #TitaMeng” ang caption ni Menggay sa photo.
