Kalat na: Ellen napuruhan ni John LLoyd, buntis daw, pinayuhang wag magpalaglag

WITH SUBTLETY, John Lloyd Cruz seemed to have doused rumors na break na sila ni Ellen Adarna by posting a picture of them dining together.

Kumalat kasi ang chikang hiwalay na sila nang burahin nila ang mga pictures nila, reportedly upon the instruction of the ones managing their careers.

Pero nag-post nga si John Lloyd ng recent photo kasama si Ellen, his way of saying fake news ang report na naghiwalay na sila.

Ang kasunod palang rumor ay ang pagbubuntis daw ni Ellen.

Naku, lalong nag-react ang netizens in one popular website.

“Well good for the both of them if that is true. A baby is always a blessing,” said one guy.

“Kung true na pregnant si Ellen no prob basta wag ipa abort!” say ng isa pang netizen.

“He’s really sending a message to his management. Tsk tsk tsk. If you want freedom, exit gracefully na lang. Please consider, may mga katrabaho ka. May mga pamilya din ang mga iyon. You owe it to them.

Kung ayaw mo na sa sitwasyon mo, exit gracefully na lang,” payo naman ng isang fan.

“Nakakaumay na yang dalawang yan. Sobrang KSP. Wag nyo na pansinin, mas lalo silang nageenjoy eh. JLC, sinayang mo career mo, mukha ka ng basura,” observed one guy.